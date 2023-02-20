Munster captain Peter O’Mahony extends his IRFU contract until end of next season

Peter O’Mahony will be a Munster player next season after the IRFU announced that the province’s long-term skipper has extended his contract until the end of next season.

The 33-year-old’s current deal was due to expire at the end of the season and, given his importance to Andy Farrell’s team, it was really only a matter of whether he continued to the end of the World Cup in October or signed on for longer.

O’Mahony has started 16 of Farrell’s 32 matches in charge, coming off the bench in a further 10.

The coach has described him as a “glue” player, while the player himself has said the Ireland squad is the best he’s ever been involved in.

He is in his 11th season as Munster captain but has yet to win a trophy with the province and that is certain to be among his priorities in the remainder of his career.

"The journey this Ireland squad has been on since the World Cup in Japan has been incredible to be a part of,” O’Mahony said in an IRFU statement.

"There is a hunger to learn and compete and a great camaraderie in the group. My ambition is to compete at a third World Cup and help this team achieve success over the coming weeks and months."

IRFU performance director David Nucifora hailed the experienced flanker’s influence.

“Peter has been an important figure in Irish rugby for over a decade and has contributed massively to the success the Ireland men’s team has enjoyed across that period," he said.

“He is a born leader and galvanises those around him. We are delighted to contract him through the World Cup and into the 2023/24 season. A leader like Pete is invaluable to both Ireland and Munster.”