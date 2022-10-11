Munster captain Peter O’Mahony a doubt for Bulls’ visit to Thomond Park

A dejected Peter O’Mahony of Munster after the United Rugby Championship clash against the Dragons at Rodney Parade in Newport, Wales. Photo: Ben Evans/Sportsfile

Munster are assessing the condition of their captain Peter O’Mahony ahead of their first Thomond Park game of the season.

The under-pressure province are sweating on their skipper’s availability after he picked up a neck injury in the defeat to Connacht last Friday.

The loss was Munster’s third in four BKT United Rugby Championship games and needs them leaving victories quickly as they enter a difficult series of matches with the Bulls, Leinster and Ulster next up.

Jake White’s outfit are also looking to bounce back after losing to Glasgow Warriors last weekend, their first reversal of the campaign to date.

Coach Graham Rowntree will be keen to have O’Mahony on deck, while Ireland coach Andy Farrell will also be watching closely with the first Test of the November series against South Africa just over three weeks away.

Munster will definitely be without full-back Mike Haley for the Bulls clash, while Fineen Wycherley is also a doubt this weekend.

Liam Coombes’ return improves their back-three options, while they will welcome back their Emerging Ireland contingent after the three-game tour of South Africa.

With Andrew Conway (knee), Simon Zebo (calf) and Keith Earls (thigh) out, the province’s resources are stretched in the wide channels.

It remains to be seen if any of those will come straight back into contention.

Promising back-row Daniel Okeke has been ruled out for a matter of months after undergoing surgery on a hamstring injury, while Luke Rigney has been released after a short-term contract.

RG Snyman remains sidelined with his ongoing knee issue, while Jack Daly is also on the long term absentee list. Alex Kendellen and Paddy Kelly are out with head injuries.