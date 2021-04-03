| 3°C Dublin

Munster battled as always but the truth is that they are a class below teams like Toulouse

Neil Francis

Munster's loss to Toulouse was their fifth defeat at Thomond Park in the Champions Cup. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

March is not the only thing that is in like a lion and out like a lamb.

Munster can dwell on the disappointment of leaving the Heineken Cup yet again, the only compensation is that their competitive juices and warrior mentality kept them in this game for about 70 minutes. That is some going considering they were completely outclassed by a Toulouse side that just had all the horses running in their ranks.

That is Munster’s problem when they meet sides that are as loaded as Toulouse — they are not physical enough to outmuscle them, not smart enough to out-think them and not talented enough to outplay them.

