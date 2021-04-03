March is not the only thing that is in like a lion and out like a lamb.

Munster can dwell on the disappointment of leaving the Heineken Cup yet again, the only compensation is that their competitive juices and warrior mentality kept them in this game for about 70 minutes. That is some going considering they were completely outclassed by a Toulouse side that just had all the horses running in their ranks.

That is Munster’s problem when they meet sides that are as loaded as Toulouse — they are not physical enough to outmuscle them, not smart enough to out-think them and not talented enough to outplay them.

That said, Munster scored four tries in 80 minutes against a switched-on Toulouse side and at half-time nobody would have bet against Munster willing their way to another improbable victory.

When the weather is as good as it has been over the last week it seems a shame to pray for rain. One of the incredible statistics in this game is that Munster did not get one scrum and there were only two in the entire game.

Whatever about not having a full house at Thomond, it was a dry day played in glorious sunshine and not even a puff of wind to make any number of box-kicks catchable with any degree of difficulty.

The ball’s flight was always true, and the respective back-threes never really made a mistake, and on that basis the side that could play football was always going to have a distinct advantage.

The French side managed to work 22 offloads, some of them were absolutely mesmerising in their speed and accuracy, and Toulouse’s intent showed that they had come here to win, and they are serious contenders for the main prize. Would anyone in red get a game in Toulouse’s starting XV?

Tadhg Beirne instead of Richie Arnold? Ireland’s best player during the Six Nations looks drained and punch-drunk from his exertions and he retired early with damaged ribs. His replacement — and, in fact, all of Munster’s replacements — are just not at this standard.

Munster’s best player, yet again, was Keith Earls, who always looked razor-sharp, but would you pick him ahead of Cheslin Kolbe or the mercurial Matthis Lebel?

Both visiting wingers arrived with their six-shooters. We did not see as much of them as maybe Toulouse would have hoped, but when they did get the ball they were electric.

I thought Earls was very lucky not to get a red card when he was outflanked by Kolbe from Romain Ntamack’s cross-kick.

If the South African winger had fallen on his head or his neck, Earls was going to walk.

The Munster man left his trailing arm, which upended Kolbe in the air and Earls was extremely fortunate to concede just a penalty.

The spine of this Toulouse side is absolutely stacked. Their halves are the best in Europe and, as everybody knows at this stage, Antoine Dupont is the best scrum-half in the world. The other key positions of full-back and No 8 are staffed by players with real experience in Maxime Medard and Jerome Kaino, who have seen it all before and can still perform at this level.

Add into these key positions hooker and I think it’s also fair to say that Julien Marchand is now recognised — by this writer anyway — as the best in the game today.

His power running and offloading are just sensational, and he has a great engine on him. He literally ran amok for the 55 minutes that he was on the park. His strike for the two scrums that he packed down in was, well, also very good.

There may be plaudits for Damian de Allende, whose good work led to Munster’s first two tries, but Pita Ahki was the best centre three-quarter on the park and quite often because he wears a red scrum cap too you could have confused him with Cheslin Kolbe. Much credit to has to go to the Toulouse back-room team.

The video analysis really was not that complex to figure out — all they needed was a copy of the Pro14 final to see how ruthlessly Leinster had targeted Joey Carbery.

Leinster had managed to work Robbie Henshaw back against the grain and directly down Carbery’s corridor. He was brave but fragile. Carbery never flunked a tackle, and it may take a while for him to get his match toughness back, but it was disturbing to see how little effect he had in contact.

Ronan O’Gara also tried to make his tackles but in the good old days Munster used to allocate David Wallace or Denis Leamy to help and become a guardian angel in the 10 channel. That was in the days when Munster had a pack that could dominate. They cannot afford that sort of a luxury anymore.

Marchand got over from short range after a crooked Toulouse throw-in. Marchand was irresistible as he drove forward and maybe Carbery should not be trying to make these tackles but in these types of matches it is all hands on deck.

Munster’s pack have some decent ball carriers and Gavin Coombes has been a standout all season. If he had not been playing Munster would have been in trouble.

CJ Stander is gone at the end of the season and Dave Kilcoyne’s injury profile has not been good in the last couple of seasons, which is a problem for Munster, for if you cannot generate go-forward ball you’re in trouble.

Jean Kleyn carried 12 times for 11 metres — that is 90 centimetres a carry and simply not good enough. Munster’s bench is also going to be their Achilles heel going forward as the quality is just not of Heineken Cup standard. When Niall Scannell had to come off, he was replaced by Johnny Ronan. Kevin O’Byrne does not look fit enough to play at this level.

The difference in class between the two sides was manifested in the quality of their respective front-rows — the work the French team’s props and hookers could get through as opposed to what Munster’s concrete mixers could manage.

The skill levels and the passing in close quarters and the quality of the ball-handling were many levels above what Munster could do and when a side plays at breakneck speed with a high tempo, Munster simply could not stop them getting their offloads away. Still and all, a seven-point margin tells you that Munster are always a difficult side to put away.

There is no good way to leave this competition, but the simple fact is Munster even in the last 16 are not good enough and they have regressed under the current coach. There is right now an unavoidable leadership problem which has to be addressed.

This competition has a strong French tinge to it.