Munster assemble full squad for first time since October as Leinster tickets go to a lottery

FOR the first time since October, Munster have been able to gather their senior squad in one place as they begin preparations for the St Stephen's Day derby against Leinster.

Despite a myriad of disruptions and the news that head coach Johann van Graan is to depart for Bath at the end of the season, the province are coming into the annual fixture on the back of a strong European start.

Saturday's win over Castres wasn't pretty, but after defeating Wasps with a bonus point in round one the men in red are in good nick ahead of the Thomond Park clash.

It's been a disrupted campaign, complicated by the squad getting stuck in South Africa due to the discovery of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and an outbreak in their camp.

They beat Wasps with a patched-together team, before welcoming members of the party who travelled home first into the side for Castres.

This morning, the remaining players who had been isolating since returning to Ireland were allowed to train at the University of Limerick.

Van Graan has no fresh injury concerns for that game, with RG Snyman (knee), Joey Carbery (elbow), Calvin Nash (ankle) and Rowan Osborne (head) all still out.

Having sold out the game initially, Munster have declared all tickets void and are arranging refunds.

The game will take place with a reduced capacity of 5,000 under the new government guidelines and a lottery will take place to decide who gets the golden tickets.