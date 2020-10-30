Munster announce signing of Ulster academy prop

Munster have announced the signing of Ulster Academy prop Callum Reid on a six-week loan deal as injury cover at loosehead.

21-year Reid was part of last year’s Ireland U-20s Grand Slam winning squad and will link up with Munster to offset injuries to Dave Kilcoyne, Jeremy Loughman and Academy prop James French.

Reid has been training with the Ulster senior squad since the start of the season, although he has yet to make an appearance for Dan McFarland's side.

Munster currently only have two looseheads fit and available in James Cronin and Josh Wycherley, who made his senior debut last Monday.

Reid was a Grand Slam winner with last year's Ireland U-20s alongside Craig Casey, Jake Flannery, Seán French, John Hodnett, Jonathan Wren and Wycherley.

