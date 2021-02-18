Munster announce contract extensions for eight key players

Craig Casey was in the Ireland squad against France

Contract season is in full flow around the country once again and Munster have announced that eight homegrown senior players have signed extensions with the province beyond the end of the season.

Brothers Niall and Rory Scannell, Jack O’Donoghue, Craig Casey, Shane Daly and Calvin Nash have all signed two-year extensions while Liam Coombes and Alex McHenry have put pen to paper on one-year deals.

The Scannells, both of whom are Ireland internationals, have been key players for Munster in recent years, with centre Rory (27) playing 138 games and hooker Niall (28) racking up 110 appearances.

O’Donoghue became the first Waterford player to captain the province in the professional era, and like the Scannell brothers, has also been capped.

Shane Daly is one of Munster's most recent new caps after the versatile back-three player made his Ireland debut in the Autumn Nations Cup against Georgia last November.

Casey is seen as the next likely new cap after the exciting 21-year-old scrum-half was named on the bench for last week's Six Nations defeat to France.

23-year-old Nash made his Munster debut in February 2017 and has made 26 appearances for the province, scoring six tries.

Winger Coombes made the step up to the senior squad at the start of the season, while so too did centre McHenry, both of whom have impressed in red at various stages.

"We are delighted to be in this position, confirming player contracts for the season ahead,” Munster head coach Johann van Graan said.

"The calibre of this initial player group is a huge positive with the province retaining the services of experienced, quality players while also securing the futures of up-and-coming talent.

“It’s further reward for the clubs, schools and volunteers that have invested time and effort into the development of these players.”

