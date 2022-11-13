Munster and Irish rugby mourns death of former international Jerry Holland

Jerry Holland pictured during his time as Munster manager back in 2006

Munster and Irish rugby are mourning the death of Jerry Holland who has died aged 66, following an illness.

The Cork man had a distinguished playing career for UCC, Cork Constitution and Munster, while he also played for Wanderers and Leinster after moving to Dublin. He won three caps for Ireland between 1981 and 1986.

Holland’s son Billy also played for Munster and Ireland, winning a cap in 2016 and lining out 247 times for the province before retiring last year.

Jerry Holland’s involvement in rugby continued long after he stopped playing, he coached and managed Munster and was in charge when the province took their first steps into professionalism in the 1990s.

He resigned when the job became full-time, opting to remain in his job with EBS but he returned as manager and was in that position when the province ended their long wait for a European title in 2006.

He was heavily involved in Con and served as director of rugby and club president.