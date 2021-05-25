Munster allay Conor Murray Lions fears after leg injury

Conor Murray has been ruled out of Munster's Rainbow Cup clash against Cardiff Blues on Friday due to injury.

The Ireland scrum-half suffered a leg injury in the recent defeat to Connacht, but Munster have allayed any fears about Murray potentially being ruled out for a prolonged spell.

The province have described the Limerick man's problem as “a low-grade leg injury” and stated that he “is expected to be available for the following round.”

That news will come as a welcome relief to Warren Gatland, who will have Murray pencilled in to play a key role on the upcoming Lions tour.

Chris Farrell will miss the Cardiff game at Thomond Park due to a groin problem, while Roman Salanoa is also absent with an ankle injury picked up in training.

Although Academy lock Thomas Ahern has recovered from a recent knee issue, the luckless Waterford native has been unable to train due to illness and is unavailable for the Cardiff game on Friday.

In more positive news, Gavin Coombes, who was a late withdrawal from the clash against Connacht due to illness, has returned to training, along with scrum-half Paddy Patterson, following the ankle injury he sustained against Benetton in March.

Fresh from his Ireland sevens debut at last week’s International Rugby 7s competition in England, Jack Crowley is back in training with Munster.

Alex Kendellen has linked up with Ireland U-20 ahead of next month’s Six Nations, while Conor Phillips is continuing to train with the Ireland 7s squad.

RG Snyman and Neil Cronin remain sidelined with their respective long-term knee injuries.