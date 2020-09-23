Munster Academy player tests positive for Covid-19

Munster's preparations ahead of the start of the new season have been dealt a setback, as the province have announced that an Academy player, who has been training with the wider senior squad, has tested positive for Covid-19.

The young player is the second positive case within the province after another Academy player tested positive on August 13.

Munster have identified one senior player and three Academy players as potential close contacts and all four are now self-isolating.

Johann van Graan's men will begin their new Guinness PRO14 campaign against the Scarlets on Saturday week, but the senior player who is self-isolating is now looks set to miss the game.

Munster 'A' are due to take on Connacht Eagles at Thomond Park on Saturday, and that game is still scheduled to go ahead, as the province have said that the latest phase of the IRFU’s routine PCR testing produced zero positive results.

“The health and safety of our players and staff continues to be our priority as we take every precaution to ensure a safe training and playing environment,” Munster Rugby Head of Medical, Dr Jamie Kearns said.

“The individual is being monitored medically and remains well.”

