More movement between the provinces as Munster set to sign promising Leinster prop Salanoa

Leinster prop Roman Salanoa is set to join Munster next season. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Highly rated Hawaiian prop Roman Salanoa looks set to move to Munster next season from Leinster.

The 22-year-old powerhouse moved to Ireland in 2017 after representing the United States at U-20 level, but now looks set to represent Ireland when he qualifies on residency.

The IRFU were keen to move him away from the eastern province where Andy Farrell's first and second choice tighthead props, Tadhg Furlong and Andrew Porter, reside and initially Connacht made the running for his signature.

But Munster have stolen a march on their rivals to land what could be a significant signing, as Salanoa is expected to join Springboks RG Snyman and Damian de Allende at Thomond Park next season.

Although still raw, Leinster thought enough of Salanoa to hand him his senior debut this season and having invested plenty of time into his development they are believed to be frustrated at losing his services to a rival.

Salanoa is the latest Leinster player to leave the squad for another province, following Joey Carbery into the Munster set-up.

IRFU performance director David Nucifora has spoken repeatedly of the need for young players to move between provinces in search of opportunity.

Although they have lost the promising Salanoa, Leinster are well stocked in the propping department with Michael Bent, Vakh Abaladze and Jack Aungier providing cover for the Ireland pair.

Salanoa will be expected to challenge Ireland internationals John Ryan and Stephen Archer for a spot in Munster's matchday squad, with South African project player Keynan Knox another promising option.

Online Editors