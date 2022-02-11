Missed conversion costs Munster in Glasgow

Paddy Patterson of Munster is tackled by Oli Kebble of Glasgow during the United Rugby Championship match at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo by Paul Devlin/Sportsfile

A missed conversion from Jack Crowley in the final few minutes of the match denied Munster a draw but the visitors at least left Glasgow with a losing bonus point.

Glasgow, who extended their lead at the top of the United Rugby Championship with the win, grabbed the first points from a 14th-minute penalty by out-half Duncan Weir.

Munster eventually hit back three minutes before the break with a Ben Healy penalty.

Glasgow hit back almost immediately, Scotland second-row Scott Cummings charging down a clearance kick from Neil Cronin before gathering the ball and stretching over the line. Weir added the conversion to give his side a 10-3 advantage at the interval.

Early in the second half a high tackle on Healy allowed the out-half to kick to the corner from the resultant penalty but Munster were unable to take advantage.

Healy was then wide with a long-range penalty after Fraser Brown was carded for handling the ball in the ruck.

Against the odds it was 14-man Glasgow who claimed the next score, a second penalty goal from Weir, quickly cancelled out by a similar effort from Healy.

Munster then turned the screw with heavy forward surges that ended with Jean Kleyn diving over.

It needed the conversion to level the scores but it was not to be as Crowley edged the ball wide, leaving Glasgow winners by a whisker.

GLASGOW WARRIORS – O Smith; S Cancelliere, R Fergusson (S McDowall 64), S Johnson, R McLean (J Dobie 10); D Weir, G Horne; O Kebble, F Brown (J Matthews 69), S Berghan (E Pieretto 64); S Cummings, R Gray (K McDonald 65); R Wilson (c), T Gordon (A Miller 73), J Dempsey.

MUNSTER – M Haley; S Daly, C Farrell, R Scannell, S Zebo; B Healy (J Crowley 69), N Cronin (P Patterson 66); J Loughman (J Wycherley 54), D Barron (K O’Byrne 66), S Archer (J Ryan 66); J Kleyn, F Wycherley; J O’Donoghue (c), C Cloete (J Hodnett 54), G Coombes (A Kendellen 66)

Ref – Gianluca Gnecchi