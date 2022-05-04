Mike Prendergast is set for a new role at Munster. Photo: Sportsfile

Mike Prendergast has been appointed as Munster's new attack coach.

In what is a significant coup for the province and incoming head coach Graham Rowntree, Munster have landed their main target.

As Prendergast is under contract at Racing 92, Munster have had to work hard to secure the Limerick man.

The highly-rated Prendergast will replace Stephen Larkham as Munster's attack specialist as he gets set to return home this summer.

The 44-year-old has spent the last nine years working in France, where he coached Grenoble, Oyonnax, Stade Francais and Racing.

Prendergast has carved out a superb reputation in France and he will rejoin his home province, for whom he enjoyed two spells with as a player.

Rowntree identified Prendergast as his primary target, when he was first interviewed for the Munster job, and he will be relieved to have gotten his man.

Munster are also expected to confirm the appointment of Denis Leamy, while as previously reported by the Irish Independent, Andy Kyriacou has been tipped for a promotion from the Munster Academy, where he works as a forwards coach, as he could become Rowntree's third assistant.