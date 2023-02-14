Munster’s marquee signing this season, World Cup-winning centre Malakai Fekitoa, is cutting short his stay in Limerick and will depart at the end of this campaign.

The 30-year-old former All Black, signed on a two-year deal to replace Springbok World Cup winner Damian de Allende, joined from Wasps but has struggled to make an impact.

He has made nine starts for Munster and two more off the bench but had to wait until the fourth round of the Champions Cup to make his debut when he came on against Toulouse.

His departure, announced shortly after Munster’s weekly press briefing in Limerick, comes following weekend media reports in England that a number of French clubs were preparing a bid for the province’s other new centre Antoine Frisch.

The 26-year-old French-born but Irish-qualified centre joined Munster from Bristol Bears and has made a big impact in his eleven appearances to date.

The Rugby Paper reported on Sunday that the former Tarbes, Massy and Rouen player was being monitored by Toulon and Lyon and that they might be considering buying him out of his contract but Munster are unlikely to entertain any such bid now that 2015 World Cup winner Fekitoa is moving on.

Fekitoa, who also represents his native Tonga, will leave at the end of the current campaign.

“Munster Rugby can confirm that Malakai Fekitoa will depart at the end of the campaign after one year at the province,” the province said in a statement.