Major blow for Joey Carbery as Munster confirm further injury setback will sideline him for 'indefinite period'

Joey Carbery's return to action has been shelved after a setback in his recovery from an ankle injury. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Joey Carbery has been dealt another hammer blow in his attempted return from a serious ankle injury after a specialist advised him to take further time to recover.

Munster have confirmed that Carbery will now be out of action for an 'indefinite period of time.'

The setback will come as a massive blow to Munster and Ireland, but most importantly, Carbery himself.

The 24-year old out-half has been hampered by injury since joining Munster, and having suffered an ankle injury during a World Cup warm-up game last summer, Carbery travelled to Japan and attempted to play through the pain.

Munster have been reluctant to rush him back to action and had hoped to have their key playmaker back in situ in the coming weeks, but those plans have now been shelved.

"It’s an incredibly frustrating time at the moment, but I am making good progress over the last couple of weeks," Carbery said.

"Even though the ankle isn’t where it needs to be just yet, I’ve full confidence it will heal and be pain-free soon, and I will be back better than ever. I just need time right now.

"I’d like to say thank you to the IRFU and Munster for their continued support and for having my back throughout it all.

"I’d also like to thank my girlfriend Robyn and my family for always being there when I need them.

"Lastly, to the fans, I’m so excited to get back out in front of you guys. It’s going to be such an exciting season ahead and I cannot wait to see where we can go as a squad. Hopefully, we will all be back in Thomond Park soon together."

Carbery's absence continues to deny Johann van Graan one of his most prized assets, but the Munster head coach has been consistent in his messaging about putting the player first and not rushing him back.

"As disappointing as the latest news is, we have Joey at the centre of it all, going through this, and doing everything right in making sure that when he returns to the pitch he stays on the pitch," Van Graan said.

"That’s what we all want at the end of this, and undoubtedly it has been a tough blow for him, but he has shown great resilience already and will do everything that’s asked of him for this next phase also.

"A serious injury like his can heal in different ways and now that we’re moving into the return to rugby stage the ankle isn’t where it should be in hitting those next markers.

"David (Nucifora), Andy (Farrell) and I spoke with Joey last week and all want what’s best for him. We know his standing in the province and Irish rugby and how important he is to us all.

"Our priority is to look after him. He is a young man with huge sporting talent and a bright future, we are here to support Joey at every stage giving him the time he needs.

"There is a lot of rugby to be played in the coming season and we look forward to welcoming Joey back when he is fully recovered."

In more positive news, Munster have welcomed Tadhg Beirne back from a leg injury ahead of Saturday's meeting with Leinster.

Online Editors