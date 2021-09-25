‘Look, he is a driver’ – Johann van Graan hails Craig Casey after Munster’s win over Sharks

Craig Casey of Munster in action against Yaw Penxe, right, and Werner Kok of Cell C Sharks

Munster coach Johann van Graan hailed the impact of Craig Casey, after the live wire scrum-half delivered a man-of-the-match performance in his side's thumping 42-17 win over the Sharks.

With Conor Murray still working his way back following Lions duty, Casey took full advantage, as he scored a try in what was an excellent all-round display.

Casey (22) bossed his dominant pack around the park, while he linked play well with the back-line.

“Look, he is a driver,” van Graan said.

“He drives every single day, not just himself but the team. He has come on a long way in the last three years and I thought he was very good tonight.”

On the night when Simon Zebo announced his return to Thomond Park with two tries, van Graan was delighted to get a chance to have supporters back in Limerick again.

Simon Zebo of Munster scores his side's sixth try during the United Rugby Championship win over Cell C Sharks at Thomond Park in Limerick. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

“It was great to be in front of our fans, I think that's the brilliant thing about today,” the South African said.

“It was incredible to play rugby in front of our fans again, that's the one thing we said, we missed them very much. It was a very good Thomond Park experience today.

“From a rugby point of view, obviously the five points that we got, look, it's the first game of the season, lots to work on, but some really positive stuff.”

Munster ran out easy winners in the end, the bonus point wrapped up after 51 minutes, but there was plenty to work on ahead of the visit of the Stormers next weekend, which van Graan duly acknowledged.

“I think our accuracy, look (there was) a bit of rustiness,” he added, with regard to the improvements he is looking for from his side.

“A lot of guys played their first game, let alone some of the international lads played 80.

“We created some brilliant opportunities. Just after half-time, in the left corner, if we scored there, it might have opened up a bit.

“Then we gave them that intercept try which kind of gave them a bit of life again, but look, we will go and review it in the week. Like I said, it was a very positive experience today.”