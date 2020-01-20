Life Style Sports and Munster Rugby raise €28,000 for Jack and Jill Foundation

Life Style Sports have confirmed they will donate €28,000 to the Jack and Jill Children's Foundation from the sales of Munster Rugby jerseys sold in their stores and online in the build-up to the festive period.

Life Style Sports have confirmed they will donate €28,000 to the Jack and Jill Children's Foundation from the sales of Munster Rugby jerseys sold in their stores and online in the build-up to the festive period.

Life Style ran the donation offer period from November 1 to December 23 – with a percentage of every Munster jersey sold going to the foundation.

A statement read: "Life Style Sports are overwhelmed by the support that was received for the donation incentive.

"Munster Rugby fans are known for their big hearts, just like their team, and this was the perfect chance for them to show their support for both team and charity."

Jack and Jill CEO Carmel Doyle commented: "The Jack and Jill Children's Foundation offers in home respite care and support to children with severe neurological development issues and their families up to the age of 5 years.

"The donation from Life Style Sports equates to 1,750 vital nursing hours for families that avail of Jack & Jill services each year."

"We want to thank Life Style Sports, Munster Rugby and all those supporters who bought jerseys with a built in donation of €5 pre-Christmas. Your support has helped raise vital funds for specialist home nursing care hours for our families in Munster & across the country."

Life Style Sports made the official donation at Munster's Champions Cup clash with Ospreys in Thomond Park on Sunday.

Online Editors