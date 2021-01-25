Leinster Academy scrum-half Paddy Patterson joins Munster

Leinster Academy scrum-half Paddy Patterson has joined Munster on a short-term deal, as the province seek cover over the coming weeks.

With Conor Murray and Craig Casey away with Ireland, and Neil Cronin still sidelined with a serious knee injury, Munster have called upon the services of Patterson, as well as Ennis man Ethan Coughlan.

The duo will link up with the Munster squad and will provide competition for Nick McCarthy.

Patterson, a product of Blackrock College, played three games off the bench for Leinster in the 2018/19 season, but has since found game time with the senior team hard to come by.

National Talent Squad member Ethan Coughlan has returned to the Munster squad having trained with the team earlier this season.

Munster are in PRO14 action against Benetton in Italy on Saturday.

Online Editors