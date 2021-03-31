Larkham: New South African signing will be ‘immense’ for Munster’s young players​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Munster attack coach Stephen Larkham has defended the club’s decision to sign a third South African lock ahead of next season, as he insisted that new arrival Jason Jenkins will not block the path of the home-grown talent.

Eyebrows have been raised at the one-year signing of Jenkins, who was capped once by the Springboks in 2018. Although the 25-year-old has played the majority of his rugby in the second-row, Larkham is adamant that Jenkins has been recruited as a back-row to offset the impending retirements of CJ Stander and Billy Holland.

Munster already have South African-born locks RG Snyman and Jean Kleyn, with Jenkins set to provide another beefy option.

Larkham believes Jenkins’ arrival from Japan will improve Munster’s talented young Irish locks, rather than hinder their development.

“I haven’t read the comments, but I imagine it’s around the second-row,” Larkham said with regard to the criticism that has arisen from Munster’s latest signing.

“We signed Jason as a back-row that can cover second-row. He is covering back-row first and he’ll offer experience to anyone and everyone in this team.

“There’s going to be injuries, guys called up to the national team and we need to make sure that we have got the depth in all of those positions. I think Jason gives us coverage in all of those positions.

“I think he is going to be immense for these young guys, particularly Thomas Ahern and Fineen (Wycherley), he’s going to be immense for their growth.”

Meanwhile, Munster captain Peter O’Mahony will be given every chance to recover from a “deep laceration to his thigh” in time for Saturday’s knockout Heineken Champions Cup clash at home to Toulouse.

