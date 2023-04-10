Keith Earls returns for Munster’s South Africa trip

Keith Earls is set to make his return from injury on Munster’s upcoming mini tour of South Africa, after the veteran winger was included in a 31-man squad that departed Ireland today.

Earls’ season has been ravaged by injury, but he will hope to play his part in the two crucial upcoming URC games against the Stormers on Saturday before taking on the Sharks in Durban.

As well as Earls, Jeremy Loughman, and Academy players Mark Donnelly, Edwin Edogbo and Jack Oliver have been included in the travelling group after overcoming respective injuries.

However, following the recent Champions Cup Round of 16 defeat to the Sharks in Durban, Niall Scannell, Roman Salanoa, John Hodnett, and Paddy Patterson have been ruled out and were not available to travel.

Players and management will arrive in Cape Town tomorrow afternoon with preparations continuing for Saturday’s Round 17 game against the Stormers (5.15pm Irish time)

18 forwards and 13 backs are making the trip with Munster’s 23-man matchday squad to be named at midday on Friday.

Hooker Danny Sheahan who was involved for the Ireland U-19s in France on Saturday and recently enjoyed Six Nations Grand Slam success with the Ireland U-20s has been included in the squad.

The national talent squad player, who is the nephew of former Munster and Ireland hooker Frankie, just turned 19 and is playing his club rugby with UCC this season.

Munster face two tough tests against the defending champions Stormers and the Sharks, as Graham Rowntree’s men look to secure a URC play-off spot and a place in next season’s Champions Cup.

Munster Travelling Squad

Forwards: Dave Kilcoyne, Josh Wycherley, Jeremy Loughman, Mark Donnelly, Diarmuid Barron, Scott Buckley, Danny Sheahan, Stephen Archer, Keynan Knox; Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman, Fineen Wycherley, Edwin Edogbo, Gavin Coombes, Alex Kendellen, Jack O’Sullivan Jack O’Donoghue, Peter O’Mahony.

Backs: Craig Casey, Conor Murray, Jack Oliver, Joey Carbery, Jack Crowley, Ben Healy, Malakai Fekitoa, Antoine Frisch, Shane Daly, Keith Earls, Calvin Nash, Rory Scannell, Mike Haley.