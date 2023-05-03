Keith Earls may have played his final game for Munster as Denis Leamy reveals thinking at out-half

Munster fear that Keith Earls may have played his last game for the province after he was ruled out for the rest of the season with a groin strain.

The 98-times-capped Ireland winger is under contract until the end of the World Cup and, if he is selected by Andy Farrell for that tournament, is unlikely to add to the 200 Munster appearances he has made.

It has been an injury-disrupted campaign for the veteran who has started four games and come off the bench in three, suffering his latest injury against the Sharks in Durban.

And he’ll miss this weekend’s United Rugby Championship quarter-final against Glasgow Warriors.

Earls has a job on his hands to get into Farrell’s final 33-man squad for the tournament next summer, but is expected to be included in the wider training panel and be part of the warm-ups.

Munster assistant coach Denis Leamy suggested the club would be open to extending Earls’ deal beyond the World Cup if he was open to continuing.

“No, it’s not great. He’s got a Grade 3, I don’t want to give you the wrong information – groin, adductor, I’m not sure but he’s got a Grade 3 anyway which would probably mean that he’d be out for a number of weeks. That would be our understanding,” Leamy said.

“It’s hugely frustrating because he’s come back and he was brilliant on tour in South Africa, two really strong showings off the bench as well and then unfortunately he’s done that injury.

“Such a pity but look, Keith’s with us until the end of the World Cup so who knows? We’ll have to revisit and have a discussion around that but he’s still very much in our plans.

“I suppose at some stage we’ll have to sit down with Keith and see what he wants to do.”

Meanwhile, Leamy has expanded on the Munster coaches’ thinking around selection at out-half ahead of the trip to Scotstoun.

With three internationals to choose from, Graham Rowntree has opted to start Jack Crowley with Ben Healy on the bench, which has left Joey Carbery on the sidelines.

“Wig (Rowntree) has been phenomenally good around his selection policies,” Leamy said.

"The best player, the in-form player… our training is analysed so hard, we’ve got GPS, video analysis, we’re doing everything that we can just to get the data and make the right choices around that.

“It’s the best man for the job, it is, and I think he’s been very consistent and we’ve been consistent around our selection policies.

“It’s absolutely fantastic to have three guys who are international standard and we sit down after lunch now to finalise the team and it’s going to be really difficult but amazing to have the three boys. All three bring quality, all three have the ability to create, to run a game, and some of the form of the lads over the last couple of week has been exciting and really positive as well.

Joey’s been excellent. He contributes to the group, he’s such a smart rugby brain and Joey understands he’s very much in the frame as well.

“There has been no decisions made. This game changes very quickly. I mean, we still have four days to go before kick-off, an awful lot can change in terms of what can happen. And that goes for Jack and for Ben.

“So all guys have to be live, all guys have to do their preparation and we’ll see when the time comes who the best men for the job are on that day.”

And, while Healy is departing at the end of the season Leamy says he is a key part of Munster’s short-term plans.

“I don’t know, you’d have to ask Ben. He’s been very good off the bench the last couple of days and thing is he’s very much a Munster player. He’s a Tipperary boy, born and bred, he’s with us until July and he’s all in.

“I know form talking to him on a daily basis, he’s all in, hugely invested and he’s a Munster man, a Munster player and there’s no reason why we wouldn’t select him and some of the things he’s been doing of late have been really, really good.”