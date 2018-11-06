Johnny Sexton sent a lovely gift to Anthony Foley's son Dan on his birthday
Father of Munster legend recalls touching moment
Anthony Foley's son, Dan, received a special birthday present from Ireland and Leinster star Johnny Sexton earlier this year.
Last night on Claire Byrne Live, Anthony's father Brendan joined former Munster players to remember the victory over the All Blacks 40 years ago.
Anthony Foley's Dad: Johnny Sexton's special gift to the Foley family pic.twitter.com/1qIfeJNTZO— RTÉ ClaireByrneLive (@ClaireByrneLive) November 5, 2018
During the chat, Brendan emotionally regaled a story from earlier this year when Anthony's youngest son Dan was celebrating his birthday, not long after Sexton famously kicked a last-gasp drop goal to beat France in Paris, a result that kick-started a Grand Slam-winning campaign.
"There was another special moment - I am going to ruin a man's reputation now - a parcel arrived in the post last March and just to coincide, it was Dan's birthday," said Brendan.
"Nobody took any notice of the parcel on the day but later on that night the parcel was opened. Who's jersey was it but Johnny Sexton's. The one that he wore in Paris, the day he scored the winning point."
Anthony passed away suddenly at the age of just 42 in October, 2016.
