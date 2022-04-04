John Ryan is to leave Munster at the end of the season

Munster have confirmed that prop John Ryan will leave the province to join Wasps next season.

Ryan, who has played 190 games for Munster and won 24 Ireland caps, will bring an end to his time with his home province.

The Cork man has been a stalwart of the Munster scrum but he is set for a fresh challenge in the Premiership.

Ryan (33) will face plenty of competition at Wasps, not least from South African World Cup winner Vincent Koch, who is also joining the club from Saracens.

Ryan previously played in England during a short loan spell with London Irish, and he will hope to make a big impact at Wasps, who have strong a connection with Munster.

Malakai Fekitoa will move in the opposite direction this summer, as Damian de Allende's centre replacement.

Ryan has been a regular in Munster's match-day squad as he shared game-time with fellow veteran tighthead Stephen Archer, while the likes of Keynan Knox and Roman Salanoa will hope to see more game-time next season.

Ryan said: “I am delighted to have signed with Wasps ahead of next season. It’s an exciting challenge and one that me and my wife and kids are very much looking forward to.



“Wasps have a very exciting coaching team and playing squad. I hope I can add to their vision and goals over the coming years.”



Wasps' head coach Lee Blackett added:

“We are very pleased to be bringing John to the club for next season.



“He is a quality scrummager, who’s experience will be a significant asset for us in 2022/23.



“John has a huge amount of experience of being at the business end of competitions with Munster and Ireland.



“His desire to win things really grabbed my attention when we met with him. He is a real team player and will be a great bloke to have around the club next season.”