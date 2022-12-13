John Ryan set for New Zealand move as Munster confirm exit and trio sign new deals

MUNSTER’s John Ryan looks set to join the Chiefs in Super Rugby from January.

The Corkman, who penned a short-term deal to rejoin the province in October and has been their starting tighthead in recent weeks, has turned down an option to stay and offers in England to take up the contract with the Waikato franchise.

The Ireland international moved to Wasps on a three-year deal last summer, but when the Premiership club were disbanded he was left without a club.

He rejoined his home province on a reduced contract, but has played a pivotal role in their recent revival and started against Toulouse last weekend.

Ryan’s loss will once again leave Graham Rowntree with reduced front-row options, with Stephen Archer, Roman Salanoa and Keynan Knox the tightheads who have featured this season.

Currently injured, Archer is close to a return from injury.

In better news for the province, Jack Crowley, Andrew Conway and Jack O’Donoghue have penned new two-year deals that will keep them with Munster until 2025.

Crowley has been excellent during his appearances this season and won two Ireland caps in November, while O’Donoghue is a senior pro in the back-row who regularly features on the biggest days for Munster.

Conway, meanwhile, has been handed the extension despite not playing yet this season. The Ireland international is a regular starter when fit.



