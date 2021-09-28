John Hodnett to end nightmare injury spell as he returns to Munster training

Talented Munster back-row John Hodnett is set to bring his nightmare injury spell to an end, as he returns to training this week.

Hodnett has been sidelined since last November after damaging his Achilles. But the former Ireland U-20 star is now in line to take the next step in his recovery as he rejoins full training.

The 22-year-old will add a fresh dynamic to Munster's back-row options, as he looks to get his career back on track.

There is also positive news for hooker Kevin O'Byrne, who like Hodnett, is in line to return to training this week, having missed the start of the season with a leg injury.

The luckless Roman Salanoa (knee) is continuing to rehab and will be unavailable for the coming weeks, as fellow prop Liam O’Connor (neck) has also been ruled out of Saturday's United Rugby Championship clash against the Stormers at Thomond Park.

Another Munster prop, James French, sustained a concussion in action for the Munster Development XV against Leinster on Friday and will enter the return-to-play protocols.

Ireland centre Chris Farrell (abdomen) and new South African signing Jason Jenkins (shoulder) remain sidelined.