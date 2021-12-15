Johann van Graan on Munster exit: ‘I told the team yesterday… it was emotional for me, it was emotional for them’

JOHANN VAN GRAAN was not of a mind to divulge any further detail about his decision to sign a new two-year contract with Munster in August, only to invoke a break clause four months later that will see him join Bath next season.

The coach informed his players of his decision to depart for the bottom-placed team in the English Premiership yesterday and Dave Kilcoyne expressed the squad's disappointment with the news.

Van Graan agreed a new deal last summer and actually put pen to paper in August, but he said he has made a decision to change his mind based on his own thoughts and the needs of his family.

"I took my time, spoke to all the relevant people, took a step back, looked at my own personal position, looked at what's best for my family and what's the best for Munster rugby, and I made a decision that I'm moving on at the end of the season," he said.

"No, it hasn't been (difiicult). This is a club that I've loved, I've enjoyed every one single moment here and had a great time at Munster Rugby.

"Fortunately, this is not the end, there's still seven months until June and I'm looking forward to this challenge.

"I told the team yesterday. The very first day I walked in here I said I had one golden rule and that's 'treat others who you want to be treated.' We have always been honest both ways so I told the group yesterday.

"It was emotional for me, it was emotional for them. But we've got seven months left and if I step away from it, that's also professional sport. Coaches come and coaches go. Players come and players go.

"But we're a tight-knit group and we've got big aims for this season but I don't want to get ahead of myself and we've got a big game coming up this weekend.

"I've never done and I'm not going to start discussing any of my contract details in the public. I've spoken to all the relevant people at Munster Rugby and the IRFU about the process that was followed and I've got seven months left here, so really looking forward to the journey ahead."

Kilcoyne, who has worked under five head coaches in his time with Munster, said it is a tough decision to take.

"Obviously ,very disappointed," he said.

"He's a great guy, a great person, he's done a lot for Munster rugby. I wish him the very best in whatever he does, but we've a massive task on our hands on Saturday with Castres.

"It's professional rugby and people have to make decisions, business decisions for what's best for them and their family. For us, it's just a six-day turnaround for Castres, we've to be fully focused on that, which we are.

"Business wise, family wise Johann has made this decision and feels it's best for him and you back him on that.

"He was very honest and forthcoming with the players here in the High Performance Centre.

"We were obviously deflated and a bit down, it's an emotional time for anyone to announce news like that, whether it's a player or coach. I've seen it over the years, lads have to give those speeches and they're the hardest speeches to give. Again you have to do what's best for yourself and we respect that. He was very honest."

Munster face Castres on Saturday night and that's what Van Graan wants to focus on after Sunday's brilliant win over Wasps.

"It's a short turnaround and a big mix of players who haven't played 80 minutes for a very long time, some youngsters that have played at that level have very sore bodies, some guys still trickling into the HPC who haven't played rugby for almost nine weeks," he said.

"We're certainly going to use Sunday as a reference point for the rest of the season."

"We've got a few more lads available but unfortunately still a large part of our players won't be available.

"That (winning a trophy) has been the same from the first day that I joined and that's one of our big dreams as a group, so nothing has changed in that regard.

"To get the opportunity to win a trophy, you need to get yourself into knock-out games and obviously in Europe there are only four games. We've got five points away from home.

"Covid is going to make it tricky, there are a lot of teams under pressure so we need to make sure we do the best we can to field a team each week and perform as best we can. Hopefully that will put us in a good position later this season."