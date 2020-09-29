'Joey will be the same for a number of weeks and months' - Carbery to remain unavailable as season kicks off

Joey Carbery's return from injury appears no closer after Munster head coach Johann van Graan said he remains months away from playing.

The Reds sent their out-half for an operation on his troublesome ankle in August after he missed most of last season due to the injury he suffered before the World Cup as well as a wrist issue.

The 2020/21 campaign gets under way on Saturday for the province, but their main man will be absent for the first chunk of the season as he continues to make a slow recovery.

Van Graan did have some good news on Conor Murray and Dave Kilcoyne who will miss this week's trip to face Scarlets, but could feature in Munster's second game against Edinburgh at Thomond Park on Saturday week.

"No, Joey will be the same for a number of weeks and months. He's doing very well but no update on the injury," Van Graan said of Carbery's injury.

"Conor is progressing well. Hopefully, he might be available for selection next week but don't want to speculate on that.

"It's nice to have Andrew Conway back and Dan Goggin back.

"Dave Kilcoyne is progressing well. There's an outside chance that he'll be ready for next weekend.

"So a fair bit of experience and seasoned internationals aren't available but we're going to get that through the season so we're very excited with the players we have available against the Scarlets."

Online Editors