Joey Carbery: ‘There were a few days when I didn’t think I would make it back on the pitch’

Munster fly-half is determined to make the most of his playing days after enduring a year out with a career-threatening injury

Joey Carbery: ‘It had been so much time, so many hours of hard work and torment before that. It was ecstasy. ‘Yes, I’m back!’

Joey Carbery: ‘It had been so much time, so many hours of hard work and torment before that. It was ecstasy. ‘Yes, I’m back!’

Ruaidhri O'Connor Twitter

AT AROUND 9.15pm on February 26, Joey Carbery got the nod. He shrugged off his tracksuit top, stepped towards the white line and prepared for the moment when he’d become a rugby player again.

The Athy native can’t remember ever wanting to be anything else. For just over 13 months, he’d been a footnote at the bottom of Munster press releases; Joey Carbery (ankle) is unavailable for selection.

