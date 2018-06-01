Joey Carbery won't be warmly welcomed by everyone in Munster, warns Alan Quinlan

Joey Carbery is Munster-bound but not everyone in the Southern Province will be happy to greet him, according to Alan Quinlan.

Carbery decided on a sensational move to Munster after talks with Ulster opened up the conversation of him leaving his native Leinster. The coup by Johan Van Graan will bolster a Munster backline with a lot potential out wide, but lacking a key to unlock this prowess.

Quinlan thinks that Carbery may be able to get Munster's backline moving but said that while his move will provoke "unbelievable excitement" in most of Munster, there are people who will bemoan him joining their ranks. Speaking on Off the Ball AM, the two time Heineken Cup winner said that the outhalves currently plying their trade in Munster won't be happy to see Carbery on the training field, which will likely force one of them away from the team.

"Obviously the fly halves may not be so pleased," he said. "They might not be putting out the red carpet for him, JJ Hanrahan, Ian Keatley and Tyler Bleyendaal.

"Hopefully it will bring on everyone who stays but it is an issue, somebody probably has to move." New Zealand born Carbery will be the latest in a Munster backline lacking homegrown talent. With Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell and Michael Haley all likely to join Carbery in an ideal Munster backline, Quinlan said that he fears some Munster supporters will grow dissatisfied with the number of Munster-born players in the team.

"Munster are going to have a lot of guys in their squad who haven't produced you can't get away from that fact," he said. "Obviously the diehards will be frustrated that there are not enough guys coming through.

"There are going to be a number of players who are not Munster produced next year in the squad."

There may not be 100 percent satisfaction in Munster with Carbery's signing but Quinlan said that his ability to control a backline will prove him superior to their other outhalves and will win fans over.

"It does feel like a bit of a game changer there's no doubt about it. Joey Carbery is a real natural talent," he said. "From a Munster point of view there are question marks about their attack and their ability to create space and opportunities and score tries. "There's maybe been an inability to get that Munster backline moving because there's a fair bit of pace in the back three.

"He's an unbelievably talented player and his elevation has been phenomenal but the game management stuff is really important. I think he will definitely bring something different from an attacking point of view."

Online Editors