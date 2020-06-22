Joey Carbery to miss start of rugby restart as injury recovery continues

Joey Carbery is facing a further spell on the sidelines as he recovers from a wrist injury. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Joey Carbery is set to miss further game time, as Munster revealed that the out-half is still rehabbing his wrist/ankle injuries and is not due back until September.

Carbery has endured a nightmare spell since picking up an ankle injury last August in the build-up to the World Cup.

Munster had hoped that the 24-year old would have been fit in time for the start of pre-season, but it has now been decided to give his body extra time to recover.

It means that Johann van Graan will be forced to continue to plan without his key man for another couple of games at least.

Munster are due to play Leinster at the Aviva Stadium on August 22 as the PRO14 looks to resume, but Carbery will not be involved against his former team.

The Munster squad returned to limited training today at the high performance centre in Limerick, but Van Graan was without several players.

Ireland prop John Ryan has undergone surgery on his shoulder and is also facing a spell out, while new signing Damian de Allende, as well as Keith Earls and Calvin Nash have "short-term injuries."

Munster hope to have De Allende, Earls and Nash available for the Leinster game, while Tadhg Beirne is in the same boat, as the Ireland international makes good progress in his recovery from a serious ankle injury, which he picked up last December.

CJ Stander and Chris Cloete were also absent from training today. Both players have just returned to Ireland from South Africa and will self-isolate for the next 14 days.

The Munster Academy, as per the IRFU's 'Return to Rugby' roadmap, are not due back for another few weeks, but Ireland U-20 stars Thomas Ahern, Jake Flannery, James French and Ben Healy were all involved in the first day of training.

