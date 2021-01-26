Joey Carbery steps up training load as Munster out-half continues road to recovery

Joey Carbery has stepped up his recovery as he looks to return to action. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Munster supporters have received a significant boost after their latest deflating defeat to Leinster as out-half Joey Carbery stepped up his recovery from an ankle injury at the team’s training base.

The Irish star hasn’t played for the side in 12 months but, after being pictured during the warm-up to last Saturday’s Thomond Park clash with Leinster, he has stepped up his rehabilitation in a bid to revive his career.

In a statement, Munster issued a positive update on Carbery's fitness:

"Joey Carbery took part in some elements of training at the HPC today and the next stage of his rehabilitation from an ankle injury will see the out-half manage his training load."

After speeding up his recuperation from ankle surgery with goal-kicking exercises before Christmas, Carbery recently talked up the prospect of putting his nightmare year behind him.

Read More

"Just being in with the squad makes a huge difference mentally," Carbery said. "It's the only thing that's really gotten me through this, looking to the end and just wanting to get back on the pitch.

Munster travel to face Benetton Treviso this weekend but their latest defeat to Leinster has also cost them front-row duo, prop James Cronin and hooker Rhys Marshall, who have both been ruled out due to knee issues.

Online Editors