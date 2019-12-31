Joey Carbery set to feature against Ulster following comeback from ankle injury

Joey Carbery showed no ill-effects of his return from an ankle injury and is expected to feature again against Ulster on Friday night. The out-half played 24 minutes off the bench in last Saturday's defeat to Leinster and reported for training yesterday without any issues.

Carbery had been struggling with an ankle issue which he picked up back in August and since returning from the World Cup, Munster have been eager to give the 24-year old plenty of time to recover.

"He is fine, medically, yes," forwards coach Graham Rowntree said at UL this afternoon ahead of Munster's second training session of the week.

"As far as I know he is fine. It is good to see him on the field. He is a class operator. It is good to have him back.

"He is crucial, he got some game-time under his belt. He has been out for a long time. You can see his frustration. But he has slid straight back in and is training well.

"As far as I know he will be fine for Friday."

The news will come as a huge boost to Munster who are looking to get back to winning ways in Belfast on Friday before the crucial Heineken Champions Cup trip to Paris to face Racing 92.

The province will welcome Dave Kilcoyne and Chris Cloete back to training today after the pair picked up knocks against Leinster.

JJ Hanrahan and Tommy O'Donnell are however, set to undergo respective hamstring scans.

The frustration from being beaten at Thomond Park was still evident around the corridors of UL today as Rowntree looks for a response from his players this week.

"Ulster was one of my first games here," he added.

"How have I found it? Intense as it should be. I have worked in intense games before.

"Saturday, especially, was a battle, wasn't it? A proper battle. We are still disappointed about that but you have got to dust yourselves down and get on with the next game.

"That is the beauty of our sport because there is another game around the corner.

"Of course it was an opportunity missed. They (Leinster) are a good team aren't they. Whatever team they put out, they are very well-coached.

"Tough to play against, you get nothing easy against them. Very good at the breakdown, tough defensively as well.

"We had opportunities there to maybe draw the game late on. They didn't go our way so we spent all of the time since the game looking at what we can do better.

"Another rival, at Ravenhill on a Friday night. Not the easiest of places to go. But we are ready for it. We are focused.

"We are disappointed about last week which has driven us on even more. We will think about Paris after Friday night."

Online Editors