Joey Carbery edges closer to return as Munster out-half increases training load

Joey Carbery has stepped up his return from a troublesome ankle injury, as Munster revealed that the out-half is increasing his training load further.

It is the first time in over a year that Carbery has not been listed among Munster's list of long-term injuries, which in itself is a significant boost.

Although Carbery is likely to be another few weeks away from playing, he continues to make steady progress following a lengthy spell out.

The news will also come as a welcome lift to Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, who will be hoping to see Carbery back on the pitch sooner rather than later.

However, Munster will understandably continue to urge caution over the 25-year-old's return, as the province look to ensure that the gifted play-maker has as much time as he needs to get over this nasty ankle problem once and for all.

There was further good news from the Munster squad ahead of Saturday's Guinness PRO14 clash in Edinburgh after the IRFU confirmed that Craig Casey, Andrew Conway, Shane Daly, Chris Farrell and captain Peter O’Mahony (who is suspended) returned to the province this week.

Rhys Marshall (knee) is back in training, while Keynan Knox (knee) and Calvin Nash (thigh) will be reintroduced this week.

Liam Coombes was removed with a head injury during Munster A’s clash with Connacht Eagles on Friday afternoon and will undergo the return-to-play protocols. Roman Salanoa (back) came through that game with no issues.

Dan Goggin (hand), Matt Gallagher (shoulder), Neil Cronin (knee), RG Snyman (knee) are continuing to rehab their respective long-term injuries.

