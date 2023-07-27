‘Joey Carbery can be world class on his day ... he’s one of the best’ – Simon Zebo

Munster ace believes outhalf stars will eventually guide the Reds back to Europe’s peak

If the cohesion and clarity of the Munster attack shape contributed much to the rapid promotion of Jack Crowley – post Johann van Graan – then surely the same system can carry Joey Carbery back to the top of his game?

Certainly Simon Zebo seems to think so. The Munster wing was talking at the launch of a new Vodafone app where he spent a snippet of time on his own return to full fitness and a chunk bigging up Carbery.

The way Zebo paints it, any injury cloud in the outhalf ranks at Camp Ireland will be replaced with a ray of sunshine coming up from Limerick. Interestingly this came when he was asked about the man most likely to benefit from Johnny Sexton’s current absence: Jack Crowley.

“Ehh, Joey’s been training really well with us in Limerick!” Zebo says. “There’s a few things around his (Crowley’s) game he can learn a lot off Johnny and these fellas – he’s still raw, y’know? But the way we play there’s not a lot of pressure goes onto the halfbacks because everyone is aligned to the way we want to play and everyone knows the shape inside out.

“It’s not a case of, like before, where depending on conditions or how the momentum of a game is going you might turn to a kicking game or a wide game or try and chip over the top if things are not going well. It’s very much the shape is the shape and everybody runs it, as opposed to one or two people. So Jack doesn’t have a lot of pressure on his shoulders.

“Hopefully it continues that way. It’s good for the playmakers to not have that big stress of deciding when to kick or when to do this or that.

“ I think the shape allows more freedom for playmakers to express themselves and Jack’s flourished.”

Which in turn opens the door to Carbery to do the same when Munster are up and running and Ireland are at the World Cup?

“I think so, yeah,” he says. “He’s been ripping it. Now, when I say ripping it up he’s been on fire. He got a bit of a rocket last year and his mindset is changed.

“Even the way he’s talking in training sessions. If somebody doesn’t run the line right, in the past Joey would let it slide. Now you see him getting frustrated.

“I’m not trying to say he turns into Johnny or anything but that desire. Now he’s not accepting another fella not knowing his role and him looking bad. He’s not taking any kind of BS.

“His variation in his game, his confidence in his game – like, if he’s not confident Joey can’t pass the ball accurately or kick accurately. But when he’s feeling confident and the players around him feel good, he’s one of the best. He can be world class on this day.”

Munster's Simon Zebo at the launch of the new Vodafone 5G Stadium App. Photo: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Zebo attributes this in part to the system Mike Prendergast runs in Munster and the rebooting process Carbery went through over the last three months. The outhalf’s last game was an eight minutes run off the bench on April 1 against the Sharks, which leaves plenty of time to consider his position.

As for the team, Zebo maintains it will be more of the same, carried on the momentum generated from last season’s success.

“It’s like a breath of fresh air. Coaches change, they come and go, but you know when you’ve got a really, really good one. I think how fast they got everybody aligned and on the same page is a credit to them.

“The turnaround in the season last year comes from genuine belief, it doesn’t come from coaches bull********g you. It’s a really strong bond that we have in the squad; built really, really fast. There’s a lot of youth in our group as well so we’re only going to get more experienced, we’re only going to get a better skill level under pressure, all these things.

“I don’t think there’s a ceiling with us. I think in Europe competing in semis and finals is definitely on the horizon.”