Joey Carbery among six Munster players to sign new two-year contracts until 2024

Joey Carbery has had an injury-hit time at Munster. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Joey Carbery will extend his stay at Munster until at least 2024 after signing a new two-year contract.

The out-half joined the southern province from Leinster ahead of the 2018/19 campaign, but has endured an injury-impacted time in red.

Carbery is currently sidelined by an elbow injury but it is hoped that the playmaker will be fit for the Six Nations.

Munster have also announced that second row Jean Kleyn, back rows Jack O’Sullivan and Alex Kendellen, centre Chris Farrell and back-three player Liam Coombes have also agreed new two-year deals to run up to the end of the 2023/24 season.

It is a particularly big moment for former Ireland U-20 captain Kendellen, who transitions from an academy contract into the senior set-up.