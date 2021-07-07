| 15.4°C Dublin

James Cronin links up with ex-Munster contingent at newly-promoted Biarritz

Biarritz have confirmed the signing of Ireland international James Cronin ahead of next season.

The 30-year-old Corkman was on the look out for a new club having been released by his home province and joins a strong Irish contingent at the famous club which has just been promoted from PROD2 to the Top 14.

The loosehead prop played three times for Ireland between 2014 and 2016 and made 143 appearances for Munster.

He'll join former teammates Dave O'Callaghan, Billy Scannell, Francis Saili'i and James Hart in France and will hope to make an instant impact after a fine final season in red.

Cronin served a one-month drugs ban in 2020 after a pharmaceutical error saw him take two banned substances and fail a drugs test after his side played Racing 92 in 2019.

