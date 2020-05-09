| 15.1°C Dublin

James Cronin doping case still under consideration as Sport Ireland seek full file

Munster prop James Cronin. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

The James Cronin doping case is still under consideration by Sport Ireland, with officials having requested the full case file, which is now being reviewed.

Cronin was banned in April for one month after a positive test for a glucocorticoid on WADA’s list of prohibited substances. The test was carried out after Munster’s Heineken European Champions Cup tie with Racing 92 in Thomond Park last November.

Initially, Sport Ireland had until tomorrow — within 21 days of receiving the judgement on April 20 — to appeal the length of the suspension to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. However, today Sport Ireland confirmed that officials sought a copy of all the paperwork in the case.

