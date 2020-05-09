James Cronin doping case still under consideration as Sport Ireland seek full file

The James Cronin doping case is still under consideration by Sport Ireland, with officials having requested the full case file, which is now being reviewed.

Cronin was banned in April for one month after a positive test for a glucocorticoid on WADA’s list of prohibited substances. The test was carried out after Munster’s Heineken European Champions Cup tie with Racing 92 in Thomond Park last November.

Initially, Sport Ireland had until tomorrow — within 21 days of receiving the judgement on April 20 — to appeal the length of the suspension to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. However, today Sport Ireland confirmed that officials sought a copy of all the paperwork in the case.

Because Sport Ireland requested the file within 15 days of the receipt of the decision, their window is still open on an appeal to CAS.

“The matter is still under consideration,” a spokesman said.

In the investigation that followed Cronin’s positive test on November 23 last, the player’s legal team established that the Cork-based pharmacy where he filled the prescription had taken responsibility for giving him medication prescribed for someone else of the same name.

The Sunday Independent has learned that the case presented by Cronin’s team to the European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) included the prescription of another James Cronin, and a planning application to Cork City Council from another James Cronin whose address matched the address on the prescription.

This evidence was not specified in the published written decision by independent judicial officer Antony Davies.

In summing up the evidence supplied by Cronin’s team, Davies wrote: “The Player has provided (among other things) a statement from his team doctor, a copy of the team doctor’s prescription . . . statements from the pharmacy confirming the error, a copy of the pharmacy’s medication dispensing form (showing that the wrong medication had in fact been given to the Player), photographs of the product labels, packaging and leaflets, and video footage of the Player collecting the medication on 22 November 2019.”

When asked last week by the Sunday Independent why Munster didn’t ask if the other client would be willing to identify themselves, a spokesperson said, “No, Munster Rugby do not require the other person to identify themselves. GDPR also precludes this.”

The label on the bag collected by Cronin had only his name on it. Medicinal Products (Prescription and Control and Supply) Regulations 2003 require that all prescriptions specify the name and the address, and age if under 12, of the person for whose treatment it is issued.

It’s understood the pharmacy subsequently completed an internal review and lodged a formal notice of the incident, in compliance with the practices of the industry’s regulatory body, the Pharmaceutical Society of Ireland (PSI).

On Friday, a spokesperson for the PSI said they are “aware of the matter” but couldn’t comment on an individual case.

She added: “Generally, where the PSI has reason to believe there may have been a breach of legislation or the Code of Conduct, the PSI will take appropriate steps in the public interest.”

The leniency of Cronin’s ban was predicated on the pharmacy taking responsibility for dispensing the wrong medication to the Munster player.

In his judgement, Davies said that Cronin bore some fault for not asking team doctor Jamie Kearns what specifically had been prescribed for him, and for not checking if the contents of the bag matched that prescription. Cronin had filled prescriptions for antibiotics — Kearns’ prescription was for the same antibiotic — several times previously at the same pharmacy.

Davies noted that Cronin had asked Dr Kearns to fill in the medication/supplement section of the doping control form when the player was called to give a sample after the match. “(At the time) the team doctor had no knowledge that the Player had been given Prednesol (the banned glucocorticoid) by the pharmacy (the doctor listed only co-codamol and Amoxicillin, as prescribed).”

A spokesman for Sport Ireland said: “When a sample is collected under Sport Ireland jurisdiction, the Doping Control Officer or chaperone requests that the athlete provides information about all medications and other substances used or taken within the last seven days, including over-the-counter medications, supplements, prescription drugs or any medication taken by mouth, creams, suppository or injection.

“This information is recorded by the Doping Control Officer, chaperone, athlete or athlete’s representative on the Doping Control form. At the end of the procedure the Doping Control Officer and athlete double check what is filled out on the Doping Control form and the athlete is asked to check that all information declared on the form is correct before the form is signed.”

In his evidence, Cronin admitted that in addition to the Amoxicillin prescribed by the team doctor he had taken five Prednesol the day before the game, and another four on the morning of the game. The testing lab in Cologne confirmed that his positive reading tallied with this level of intake.

The Sunday Independent contacted the Cork-based pharmacy on Friday by telephone and email with a number of queries but did not get a response.