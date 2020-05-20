| 19.3°C Dublin

James Cronin and 'the other James Cronin' - case closed but plenty of lessons for Irish rugby

Brendan Fanning

Munster prop James Cronin received a one-month ban for an anti-doping violation. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand

"We continuously remind athletes that they are responsible for their own medications, what they take, what they do, how they take it, what they check, what evidence they provide that they’ve checked it – that is a constant message. We do work very hard to ensure that."

You can understand Una May’s frustration. As Director of Participation and Ethics at Sport Ireland she admits to being "very frustrated" at the one-month ban given to Munster’s James Cronin last month for a positive doping test following Munster’s Heineken Champions Cup tie with Racing 92 six months ago.

Sport Ireland expressed their initial frustration before seeing the full case file. When they saw it, and understood that WADA had been consulted by EPCR and already were onside with the decision, that frustration eased a bit.