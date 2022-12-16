Jack Crowley starts at inside centre as Conor Murray returns from injury for Munster’s trip to Northampton

Jack Crowley has been selected in the centre for Munster. Photo: Sportsfile

JACK CROWLEY starts at inside centre for Munster as they look to bounce back from their opening weekend defeat to Toulouse by beating Northampton Saints at Franklin’s Gardens.

The Corkman impressed when working with Joey Carbery off the bench last week and coach Graham Rowntree liked what he saw, pressing Crowley into service from the start.

Conor Murray is fit again and goes straight into the starting team, while Keith Earls is back on the wing after making his return from injury against the French giants last weekend.

There is still no place for Malakai Fekitoa in the Munster 23, with Craig Casey, Rory Scannell and Shane Daly on the bench.

Up front, Rowntree sticks with the seven of the eight forwards who started against Toulouse, with Jack O’Donoghue coming in for John Hodnett in the only change.

Saints, meanwhile, recall England captain Courtney Lawes who returned after a spell out with concussion against La Rochelle last weekend.

The English side need a win after a heavy loss in France and coach Phil Dowson has named a strong side with Rory Hutchinson, Alex Mitchell and Juarno Augustus all returning along with Lawes.

NORTHAMPTON SAINTS – G Furbank; J Ramm, M Proctor, R Hutchinson, T Freeman; F Smith, A Mitchell; A Waller, S Matavesi, E Painter; L Salakaia-Loto, D Ribbans; C Lawes, L Ludlum (capt), J Augustus. M Haywood, E Iyogun, A Petch, A Moon, A Scott-Young, A Hinkley, C Braley, F Dingwall

MUNSTER –- M Haley; C Nash, A Frisch, J Crowley, K Earls; J Carbery, C Murray; J Loughman, N Scannell, J Ryan; J Kleyn, T Beirne; J O’Donoghue, P O’Mahony (capt), G Coombes. Reps: D Barron, D Kilcoyne, R Salanoa, J Hodnett, A Kendellen, C Casey, R Scannell, S Daly.

Northampton Saints v Munster, Sunday, 1.0, BT Sport