‘I’ve had to deal with injuries, disappointment, flames, death and heartbreak’ – Snyman vows to ‘come back stronger’

Munster's stricken World Cup winning lock RG Snyman has vowed to come back an even better player following his second ruptured ACL.

Snyman, who was amongst the Munster squad at their Limerick base today, is facing another long spell out of the game after he ruptured the ligaments in the same left knee two weeks ago.

The 26-year-old missed most of last season after suffering the initial injury just seven minutes into his Munster debut, but despite the latest cruel setback, Snyman is optimistic about hitting new levels upon his return.

The Springbok lock was also involved in a fit accident earlier this year, which left him requiring a skin graft, and speaking to South African publication Rapport, Snyman opened up about the tough times he has endured since joining Munster last year.

“It’s been a rollercoaster in terms of emotion and disappointment,” Snyman said.

“Every time I have something going for me, there’s a setback.

“This year I’ve had to deal with injuries, disappointment, flames, death and heartbreak.

“Fortunately, I’m a positive person. I won’t let this get me down. I’ll come back stronger and better.”