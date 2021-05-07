'It really mattered to us' - Johann van Graan hails Munster troops after they maul Ulster

JJ Hanrahan scores his side's fifth try against Ulster. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

MUNSTER coach Johann van Graan hailed his team's performance after they ran in six tries to beat Ulster 38-10 in tonight's Rainbow Cup clash.

The home side were in impressive form at Thomond Park, with Rory Scannell crossing for two tries and JJ Hanrahan, Andrew Conway, Conor Murray and Mike Haley also getting over the whitewash.

The hard work was done up front where Lion Tadhg Beirne was immense in the contact-zone and Gavin Coombes impressed yet again.

The win puts Munster in a strong position after two rounds of the short competition ahead of next week's clash with Connacht.

“We weren’t perfect, but we’ll take six tries to one. They are one of the better teams in Europe and I thought we did really well," van Graan said.

“Some lovely tries, the manner we played tonight – I’m happy with that.

“The all-round pressure game, I thought our kicking game was pretty good, our breakdown was really good and we put a lot of effort into that.

“Some of our plays came into that, some of our phase-play was excellent. The way we’ve defended our line, the last 10 minutes. It really mattered to us. This was an important game for us.”

Captain Peter O'Mahony was happy with the team's physical edge.

“I just think it shows the respect we have for the other provinces and the quality they have," he said. "Rugby’s a physical game, that’s where it starts and stops and if you’re off in that department particularly against teams like Ulster you’re not going to compete so we know there’s a standard there that we have to hit to beat teams of that quality and I thought we were up there tonight.

“We scored six tries tonight which was very pleasing, some of it off the back of our defence which we haven’t got in a while, which is also very pleasing, you know, 38 points is a nice haul.”