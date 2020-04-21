'It is important for everyone to be 100% aware' - Johne Murphy reacts to James Cronin's doping ban

James Cronin’s former team-mate, Johne Murphy, has stressed the importance for athletes to remain diligent following this week’s shock revelation that the Irish international prop had received a one-month doping ban.

The 29-year-old Cronin tested positive for banned substances prednisolone and prednisone, following Munster's Champions Cup clash against Racing 92 last November.

It was also confirmed that Cronin did not have a therapeutic use exemption (TUE), permitting the use of this steroid medication.

European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) investigated the circumstances of the case following Cronin's positive test, and then referred the matter to an independent Judicial Officer.

The independent Judicial Officer found that the presence of the banned substances in the player's sample were due to a "dispensing error" made by a pharmacy. Therefore, Cronin's positive sample was considered "entirely unintentional".

Having been feeling unwell prior to the game last year, Cronin was issued a prescription but when he went to the pharmacy to collect the antibiotics the investigation found that he was given medication intended for a different customer with the same name.

"I've only seen a brief statement about what has happened," said the former Munster winger, Murphy, who is taking part in the #TheBigRugbyRun campaign, targeting grassroots rugby for a fun virtual team relay event in support of Feed The Heroes.

"From what I’ve read, it is important for everyone to be 100% aware of everything. Everyone would go through a process like this multiple times.

"All professionals get a script so you need to be very diligent. It’s unfortunate this has happened.

"James and everyone has gone through due process, there’s been a punishment handed down and he’s going to serve that punishment."

Munster Rugby declined to comment when asked by Independent.ie if legal action would be taken against the pharmacy for what Cronin described was "a very serious" error, as the province insisted that it is a personal matter for their player.

WADA, World Rugby and Sport Ireland can appeal against the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, but when contacted by this newspaper all three organisations were reviewing the matter.

An official EPCR statement read: "The Judicial Officer accepted evidence that the banned substances in the player's sample were due to a dispensing error by the pharmacy and that the anti-doping violation was entirely unintentional.

"Although the Judicial Officer found that there was no significant fault on behalf of the player, and that there were clear and compelling mitigating factors, he determined that the player had to bear some responsibility for what was in his sample.”

Cronin, who co-operated fully with the investigation, insisted that the error taught him a valuable lesson.

"These past few months have been very trying for myself and my family and I am glad that this issue has been resolved so that I can focus fully on rugby when it resumes," Cronin said in a statement.

"I accept that this is a strict liability offence and that even though the medication taken was due to a very serious and unexpected dispensing error, it has taught me a very valuable lesson that I hope my fellow players and any other athletes can also learn from.

"I am confident that my friends, fellow players, the rugby media and rugby public will understand that I never acted with any intent nor in any manner to intentionally compromise the EPCR tournament.

"I have volunteered to participate in an educational forum to help raise awareness with other rugby union players so as to ensure that my experiences can be avoided by other athletes."

