IRFU to make Conor Murray the highest paid player in Ireland to fend off suitors

Despite his ongoing absence through injury, the IRFU will attempt to secure the future of star scrum-half Conor Murray with a bumper deal.

Despite his ongoing absence through injury, the IRFU will attempt to secure the future of star scrum-half Conor Murray with a bumper deal.

The two-time Lions tourist's contract expires after the World Cup and he is expected to attract plenty of interest from abroad with Saracens among the clubs on the look-out for a top-level No 9.

A pivotal player for Munster and Ireland, it is no surprise that the union will push the boat out to secure Murray's services by making the player the top earner in Irish rugby on €800,000 per year.

News of a potential deal broke in 'The Limerick Leader' earlier this week and comes as Munster remain tight-lipped on the player's neck injury. Head coach Johann van Graan again outlined that the lack of clarity around the issue that has kept the scrum-half out for the first five weeks of the season at least is coming from Murray himself, who does not want to divulge details of the injury.

"I can't comment on Conor," said Van Graan yesterday. "Upon his request, I can't comment on his injury. He's requested that his information remains confidential. I can't really comment on that. I've got to respect that. From the first day we've handled his injury accordingly. We take care of all of our players very well I believe."

Murray's replacement Alby Mathewson looks set to make his debut against Ulster on Saturday. The former All Black arrived on a four-month deal earlier this month but is yet to secure a work permit.

Munster hope to get the clearance today which would put him into contention for the first interpro of the campaign.

The news was less positive on centre Chris Farrell who is likely to be out until the New Year.

Irish Independent