Ireland stars Peter O’Mahony, Jack Crowley and Tadhg Beirne available for Munster as Keith Earls and Joey Carbery return

MUNSTER have a full deck to choose from for Saturday’s interpro against Connacht, with assistant coach Mike Prendergast revealing that the players who featured for Ireland last Saturday are back with the province and available to play.

Connacht coach Andy Friend revealed that the internationals will be allowed to play in seven of the next nine games and it it up to the provinces which ones they feature in, with the most likely time for a break coming at Christmas.

With Keith Earls and Joey Carbery back fit and Peter O’Mahony, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley and Tadhg Beirne all available, Munster could be able to field their strongest side of the season to date as they look to kick-start their United Rugby Championship campaign with their first derby win in four attempts.

"They're available, they came back in yesterday,” Prendergast said.

"They came back in a positive manner, all in good form after quite a successful international series. They're back in and available for selection.”

After a difficult start to the season that leaves them in 14th spot after seven of the 18 regular season games, Munster need to go on a run to ensure they’ll be playing Champions Cup rugby next season.

Prendergast believes the pause for the international break has given time to reflect and improve ahead of a pivotal bloc of games.

“I've alluded to it over the last two months, we've used 55 players up to the South African game and it's just getting the combinations,” he said.

“Fortunately, we can see that coming through in terms of players working with each other in certain positions, and you need that.

"The other side if it, it gave good exposure to some of the younger players that in the medium to long-term will stand to us. It gave us a few headaches going forward as well because a lot of those young players have performed well.

“Even in terms of training together, it's good to have numbers, good to have bodies back, and they're bringing enthusiasm and eneergy which is great and positive going forward.

"Our game has evolved. You look back since the Bulls game there has been a bit more consistency around our game, but there needs to be a lot more. I think that will come as we come along, getting the combinations together, but it's something that has improved game by game.

“We're in a decent enough place in terms of coming off our last game, with the performance against South Africa, but we know it's a one-off game and all that matters now is what happens next Saturday against a good Connacht side that have won three of their last four games.”

As well as Carbery and Earls, Munster expect to have Antoine Frisch, Jean Kleyn and Liam Coombes available, while Dave Kilcoyne is a doubt and Keynan Knox is out with a short-term knee issue.

RG Snyman, Andrew Conway, Stephen Archer and Conor Murray remain on the longer-term injury list.



