Ireland assistant coach Niamh Briggs ‘hugely excited’ by Munster Women’s head coach role

Former Ireland full-back Niamh Briggs will be in charge of Munster for this season’s Women’s Interpros.

The Waterford native is head coach of Energia All Ireland League challengers UL Bohemians, while she is also assistant coach to Ireland supremo Greg McWilliams.

She was Munster assistant to Matt Brown for last year’s interpro success, but he’ll act as assistant to Briggs this time around as Ballincollig coach Fiona Hayes and Mike Storey make up the coaching ticket.

“I’m hugely excited,” Briggs said.

“It’s the next step in my progression as a coach but I’m more excited with the fact that I get to work with a brilliant bunch of players again with some really good coaches so I’m very excited.

“The environment and the culture that Matt was growing was so good. It was a really enjoyable group to be a part of with the players incredibly hard working and wanting to get better all the time.

"If they can bring that kind of attitude and work ethic again this year, it will stand us in good stead.”

With the AIL finishing before Christmas, the interpros are due to take place before the Six Nations which kicks off in late March.