Internationals cry foul as Munster withdraw motion to recognise women’s AIL clubs as senior

A motion to grant Women's All Ireland League (AIL) clubs senior status was withdrawn from the agenda of the Munster Branch AGM last night at the 11th hour.

Delegates had travelled to the meeting before learning that the it would no longer take a vote on the proposal which would bring the province in line with Leinster, Connacht and Ulster who all recognise their Women's AIL clubs as senior.

The province are expected to issue a statement explaining the decision today, but critics believe it was shelved to avoid the motion being voted down.

The motion, which was to be tabled by Jim Gibson and seconded by Fiona Steed, has been in the works for more than 12 months and a Working Group was established in October last year to get it over the line, but it has faced resistance from senior men's clubs who are understood to be concerned about the impact on their allocation for men's international match tickets.

Had it passed, Ballincollig RFC would have been the chief beneficiaries as they are the only club competing in the men's or women's AIL who don't have senior status and, as such, do not get the benefits that such status conveys.

Senior internationals Aoife McDermott and Anna Caplice have criticised the decision.

This is incredibly disappointing to read and another example of the many challenges facing women’s rugby in this country.

These athletes in Munster deserve better!!

"This is incredibly disappointing to read and another example of the many challenges facing women’s rugby in this country," McDermott, a member of the current Six Nations squad, wrote on Twitter. "These athletes in Munster deserve better!! Women’s rugby in this country deserves better!"

Caplice, who one of a number of Ireland players based in England with Gloucester Hartbury and last played for the national team in November, wrote: Yet another fine example of how exhausting it is to be a female rugby player... Especially in Ireland."

Munster are expected to table the motion for a second time at a meeting in June.

