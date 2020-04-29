'In Munster, we want to be ourselves, but in the best way we can' - how Cathal Sheridan is helping to shape future stars

"Work ethic eliminates fear." – Michael Jordan

Rugby has a strange habit of regularly introducing new buzz words and phrases into its lexicon, and after last year's World Cup debacle, the term "performance anxiety" dominated the agenda.

In the IRFU's view, it was one of the main reasons why Ireland faltered in Japan, and in the six months since, they have set about ensuring the same mistakes are not made again.

It's a complex issue but it is one that is being recognised much more up and down the country, and not just with the top international players.

A large focus is now being placed on the mental approach of Academy players setting out on their journey, with the hope that by the time they break into the senior set-ups, they are much better prepared to meet difficult challenges head on.

When Cathal Sheridan was coming through the Munster system, there were no such support structures, and considering that was less than ten years ago, it gives an idea of how new the phenomenon is in Ireland.

Injury meant that Sheridan was forced to call time on his playing days in 2017 when he was just 28, but since then, he has focused on his career as a mental skills coach.

For the last three years, the Sligo man, who played 35 times for Munster, has been working with the province's Academy in what was a newly created role.

It's all part of the behind-the-scenes work aimed at ensuring that Munster rediscover former glories and Sheridan is relishing the opportunity to work with an exciting crop of young players coming through.

For a mental skills coach like the former scrum-half, eliminating the threat of "performance anxiety" has become a focal part of the job.

As each new batch of hopefuls come through Munster's system, Sheridan plays them a clip of an interview with Michael Jordan.

In it, Jordan speaks about how he practised so often that when it came to the crunch, there was nothing left to fear – "Good players practice to avoid mistakes. Professionals practice until they can’t make mistakes."

Anyone who is currently watching the superb Netflix series 'The Last Dance' will be able to understand Jordan's driven mindset. And it is a philosophy Sheridan tries to instil on Munster's stars of the future.

"It isn't this scary thing where we talk about psychology because we are actually not doing that," he explains.

"It's ultimately talking about your performance, how can we balance your lifestyle? How can we make sure you are reaching your goals?

"If we need to put in actual psychological training like visualisation, then we do that afterwards. But it's about building that relationship first.

"It's an area that is under-utilised. You look at players at the top of the game and they are practising this themselves. The sooner we can put structures into the place, the better."

When Sheridan read IRFU performance director David Nucifora’s assessment that “performance anxiety” was crucial in Ireland’s downfall last year, his interest was piqued.

"There's always a curiosity when something like that comes out and it's so matter of fact," he maintains.

"You definitely wonder what was going on. Was that true? Did the players feel that? It's a difficult thing to admit if it is the truth.

Cathal Sheridan in action against Ian Keatley during Munster squad training back in 2014 (Picture credit: Diarmuid Greene / SPORTSFILE)

Cathal Sheridan in action against Ian Keatley during Munster squad training back in 2014 (Picture credit: Diarmuid Greene / SPORTSFILE)

"If you have seen 'Free Solo' (documentary about the first free solo climb of El Capitan's 900-metre vertical rock face), that to me is performance anxiety. If that guy makes one mistake, he dies. But it didn't look like he was ever thinking about falling.

"It's not that he isn't aware of the potential consequences, but he is still able to act in spite of them.

"There is a difference between constantly focusing on 'S**t, what if we lose a game? S**t, now we have lost. S**t, what's going to happen now?’

"Suddenly you're in this spiral rather than going 'This could happen, but I am going to put plans in place to act in spite of this fear or anxiety.'

It all comes back to Jordan's wise words but Sheridan understands this process will take time before positive results are seen.

"It's like anything, if you lift weights for one month, you're not going to be the strongest on the team but if you are doing it for years, you are going to build up strength over time.

"In Munster, we don't want to be another club. We want to be ourselves, but in the best way we can.

"So, the sooner you start to develop those principles and values, the stronger they are going to be by the time guys are breaking through.

"We want our guys to be mentally capable and know what it takes to be a professional rugby player. I'd imagine it's the same for the IRFU. They want players to know what it means to be an Ireland international."

Reflecting on his own career, Sheridan admits that players like himself would have been better prepared had they been around today's "much more professional" set-up.

Leinster set the standards in terms of the work they are doing with their under-age structures and Sheridan acknowledges that drives everyone else on.

"There is a healthy bit of bitterness in our lads as a group," he adds.

"If I was in the Academy and seeing the focus on Leinster, of course it would p**s you off. But my sense is that the Munster Academy is in a really good place at the moment.

"I say this to all our guys: I only won 35 caps. I didn't play for the Lions. I didn't win any international caps.

"If anyone coming into our system would be happy to take my career, we need more ambition than that.

"But ultimately, like every professional sport, we focus on the process, whereas everyone else, focuses on the outcome. So, until we win something, we haven’t succeeded."