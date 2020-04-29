| 9.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'In Munster, we want to be ourselves, but in the best way we can' - how Cathal Sheridan is helping to shape future stars

Munster Academy's mental skills coach reveals 'there is a healthy bit of bitterness in our lads as a group'

Cathal Sheridan, pictured in training for Munster back in 2016, is now mental skills coach with the province's Academy. Picture credit: Diarmuid Greene / SPORTSFILE Expand

Close

Cathal Sheridan, pictured in training for Munster back in 2016, is now mental skills coach with the province's Academy. Picture credit: Diarmuid Greene / SPORTSFILE

Cathal Sheridan, pictured in training for Munster back in 2016, is now mental skills coach with the province's Academy. Picture credit: Diarmuid Greene / SPORTSFILE

SPORTSFILE

Cathal Sheridan, pictured in training for Munster back in 2016, is now mental skills coach with the province's Academy. Picture credit: Diarmuid Greene / SPORTSFILE

Cian Tracey Twitter Email

"Work ethic eliminates fear." – Michael Jordan

Rugby has a strange habit of regularly introducing new buzz words and phrases into its lexicon, and after last year's World Cup debacle, the term "performance anxiety" dominated the agenda.

In the IRFU's view, it was one of the main reasons why Ireland faltered in Japan, and in the six months since, they have set about ensuring the same mistakes are not made again.

For all the latest sports news, analysis and updates direct to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter.