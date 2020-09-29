In-form Munster back Shane Daly to miss start of the season with thigh injury

Shane Daly is set for a spell on the sidelines after picking up a thigh injury. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Munster full-back Shane Daly is set to miss the start of the season after picking up a thigh injury during last weekend's inter-pro 'A' clash.

Daly, who was in excellent form and one of Munster's standout players post-lockdown, was replaced in his side's win over Connacht at Thomond Park.

The 23-year old will undergo a scan to determine the extent of the damage, but he is highly unlikely to feature in Saturday's Guinness PRO14 opener against the Scarlets.

New signing Matt Gallagher, who joined from Saracens during the summer, could be set for his full debut, while Mike Haley is also fit-again and will provide another option.

Liam O'Connor is set for a spell out too after the prop damaged his calf recently.

In more positive news, Andrew Conway will return to training this week after completing his graduated return to play protocols.

Conor Murray (thigh), RG Snyman (knee), Joey Carbery (ankle) and Dave Kilcoyne (ankle) all remain sidelined as they continue with their respective rehab programmes.

Online Editors