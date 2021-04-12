Munster flanker Tommy O’Donnell has announced his retirement from professional rugby at the end of the current season.

After making his debut in 2007, the 33-year-old earned 186 caps for the province and played 13 times for Ireland, featuring in two Six Nations-winning campaigns.

Confirming the news, O’Donnell said: "It has been the greatest honour and privilege to represent Munster Rugby for the past 14 seasons. I feel it is the right time for me and my family to step away from rugby and this season will be my last.

"I’m proud to know that I will retire as a one-club man. I am confident and content in my decision, having chased the dream from the age of 16 through the youths, underage and academy systems to represent Munster and Ireland.

"While it is not the end just yet and I’m very much looking forward to contributing to the team in the final part of the season and new competition ahead, I felt the time was right to make my intentions to retire known.

"My family and I are looking forward to the new chapter ahead. My passion and belief in Munster Rugby will always remain unwavering. I look forward to looking on as a supporter and bringing my boys to experience the magic of a packed Thomond Park in the years to come."

After featuring in Ireland’s U20 Grand Slam-winning team of 2007 and Munster’s famous win over Australia at Thomond Park in 2010, the 2011/12 season saw the Tipp native cement his place, winning the Munster Player of the Year award the following season.

An Ireland debut followed against the USA in June 2013 with a Six Nations bow against Scotland the following year and he played in the 2014 and 2015 title-winning campaigns before a hip dislocation saw him the miss 2015 World Cup,

Head Coach Johann van Graan added: "Tommy has been a brilliant player for Munster Rugby and has made a massive contribution to this club, always giving 100% in every situation.

"A fantastic man on and off the field, he is a real leader and a hugely positive influence on the group.

"To play at such a high level for 14 seasons is a testament to his quality, his determination and his resilience.

"A one-club man, I can only thank Tommy for everything he has done for Munster but he still has a part to play for the remainder of the season."

