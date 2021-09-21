‘I’m not going to speculate’ – Johann van Graan refuses to be drawn on contract amid talk of an extension

Munster coach Johann van Graan would not be drawn on speculation he will continue in the job beyond the end of this season after it was reported he and his coaching staff have been offered an extension.

The South African remained tight-lipped when questioned about his future this afternoon, insisting his sole focus is on the opening game of the United Rugby Championship against the Sharks at Thomond Park this Saturday.

A report in the Limerick Leader indicated that Munster are keen to retain their current hierarchy, with van Graan and his assistants Stephen Larkham, Graham Rowntree and JP Ferreira out of contract at the end of this season.

Recruited from the South African national team to replace Rassie Erasmus in 2017, the coach is poised to become the second longest-serving Munster coach in the professional era this season, but despite the stability of his long tenure which began in 2017 he has been unable to guide the side to their first trophy since 2011.

"I’m not going to speculate over the media about my contract," he said.

"Obviously, I’m in the last season of my contract and full focus on the season ahead and we have got a game ahead. I’m really enjoying my time at Munster, really enjoying the club and am just focused on the week ahead.

"When the time is right for contract talks, that will take place in the background. My job, as well as the coaches and the players, is to focus on the first game of a really exciting season ahead.

"A really challenging season and that’s where all my focus is currently."

Munster lost the last PRO14 final to Leinster last season, while they lost to eventual winners Toulouse in the last 16 of the Heineken Champions Cup. They had a great chance to win silverware in the Rainbow Cup, but defeat to Connacht scuppered their chances of making the final.

Van Graan believes the team has made progress.

“I’ve been here a few years, an experience that I’ve enjoyed," he said.

"We have a lot of stability here at Munster, something that we haven’t had for a while. We look back at last season only, each season follows onto a new one and we reviewed that.

“We won 80pc of our games, we won 10 out of 12 away games and 13 games at home. The disappointing thing was losing to Leinster in that final and it will take some doing to get to a final again, and we lost to Toulouse, the eventual champions, in the Champions Cup.

“So if we can get to that 80 per cent mark again, which if you look in world sport is a pretty good achievement, I guess the next step for us is to go and win a final. But that’s a long way from our minds. It’s only about round one in the United Rugby Championship and the Champions Cup will follow on in December.

“What you do throughout the season is to prepare you to get into a knockout game and every team starts on zero again and from the United Rugby Championship, the fact that there’s four pools and only the top guys goes through into the Champions Cup, into the play-offs and the next four teams is whoever’s the best from the next 12 so a really challenging season ahead and like I said before, our only focus is this weekend and the Sharks.

“We’re starting at home, very unknown for both teams and for everybody involved and we see it as really exciting and really challenging.”

Although Lions Conor Murray and Tadhg Beirne are still weeks away from a return, Munster have all of the players who were involved in Ireland's July wins over Japan and the United States available.

Springbok Damian de Allende won't be available until December, but his fellow World Cup winner RG Snyman is nearing a return.

"Tadhg and Conor had a good break," van Graan said.

"They've only been back not even two weeks to great to have them back and we've got specific rest periods agreed with them. You've got to look at the individual. One guy might take a week or two longer than the other. They're pretty important players for us.

"Obviously, they're our two Lions players, but we won't rush them back, both from a mental and physical side - we'll look after them very well.

"They won't be playing in the next week or two. All the Irish internationals from June and July will be available in the coming weeks. We'll take that on an individual basis, so everybody is available but not everybody might play on the weekend. "We'll see how the week goes.

"RG is doing really well in his rehab and then on the training pitch he is increasing loads and he is taking part in team sessions now so when he is ready to play we will pick him."