Ireland out-half Joey Carbery says he is 'loving' life at Munster after a summer move from Leinster.

'I'm embracing the change' - Joey Carbery opens up on switch from Leinster to Munster

Speculation about where Carbery would play his rugby for the 2018/19 season grew louder and louder towards the end of Leinster's double-winning campaign, with the talented out-half ultimately choosing to switch provinces to ensure he gets enough game-time at number ten ahead of the World Cup.

Carbery is currently taking part in pre-season training with Munster ahead of the upcoming season and speaking to the Munster website, he said that he is really enjoying the new environment.

"I'm loving it down here," Carbery said.

"It's a great bunch of lads and they are helping me settle in. It's always a bit of fun in the dressing room. Training has been tough but the team is in a good place and I feel we are building quite nicely.

"I knew a few guys before I came down and that helped with the transition but I've made some new friends too so I'm pretty happy with it."

The 22-year-old added that the is 'embracing' the new surroundings as he prepares to go up against his former Leinster team-mates this season.

"It's two very professional outfits," Carbery said.

"It's a change for me, having been in Leinster. I'm embracing the change and I'm really enjoying it at the moment. I feel like I'm settling in.

"The gym and the meeting rooms are all first class. It's helping our game being around this environment."

